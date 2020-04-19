Watch Live Cams

Hanover Bald Eagles
G LIVE

Hanover Bald Eagles

Hanover, Pennsylvania

0

Cams

2

Features

Hanover Bald Eagles - Chat
G LIVE

Hanover Eagles - Chat

Hanover, Pennsylvania

513,171

Cams

2

Features

PA Farm Country Bald Eagles
G LIVE

Farm Country Bald Eagles

Pennsylvania

9,451

Cams

2

Features

Glenda & Grant Bald Eagles
G LIVE

Glenda & Grant

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

3,755

Cams

1

Features

XL Live Hawk Cam
G LIVE

Harrisburg Hawk Cam

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

160

Cams

1

Briess Peregrine Falcon Cam
G LIVE

Briess Falcon Cam

Manitowoc, Wisconsin

356

Cams

1

Features

San Francisco Bay Osprey Nest Cam
G LIVE

SF Bay Osprey

Richmond, California

19,852

Cams

2

Features

Ramona Barn Owl Cam
G LIVE

Ramona Barn Owl Cam

Ramona, California

28,546

Cams

3

Features

Mr. President & The First Lady Bald Eagle Cam
G LIVE

National Arboretum Eagle

Washington, D. C.

16,106

Cams

2

Features

Severna Park Osprey
G LIVE

Severna Park Osprey

Severna Park, Maryland

4,300

Cams

1

Features

Eagle Country Bald Eagle Cam
G LIVE

Eagle Country Eagles

Southwest Florida

20,279

Cams

4

Features

NEFL Bald Eagles
G LIVE

NEFL Bald Eagles

Northeastern Florida

84,003

Cams

4

Features

Downtown Truckee California
G LIVE

Downtown Truckee California

Truckee, California

230

Cams

1

Features

PA Snow Geese
G LIVE

PA Snow Geese

Stevens, Pennsylvania

1,441

Cams

1

Features

Chesapeake Bay Osprey
G LIVE

Chesapeake Bay Osprey

Edgewater, Maryland

4,589

Cams

1

Features

AZGFD Great Horned Owl
G LIVE

Great Horned Owl

Arizona

635

Cams

1

Features

AZGFD Sandhill Cranes
G LIVE

Sandhill Cranes

Cochise County, Arizona

612

Cams

1

Features

Westminster Eagles
G LIVE

Westminster Eagles

Westminster, CO

5,875

Cams

1

Features

Crush Deer Cam
G LIVE

Crush Deer Feeder

Southern Iowa

18,189

Cams

1

Features

UltraHD Del Mar Beach Overlook
G LIVE

Del Mar Overlook

Del Mar, California

7

Cams

1

Features

The Cat Cafe
G LIVE

The Cat Café

San Diego, California

643

Cams

1

Raptor Flight Facility
G LIVE

Raptor Flight Facility

Nova Scotia, Canada

3,092

Cams

6

Features

New York Skyline
G LIVE

New York Skyline

College Point, New York

2,767

Cams

1

Features

Dollywood Bald Eagles
G LIVE

Dollywood Bald Eagles

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

500

Cams

2

Features

AZGFD Bald Eagles
G LIVE

AZGFD Bald Eagles

Lake Pleasant, Arizona

7,054

Cams

1

Features

Hanalei Bay Resort
G LIVE

Hanalei Bay Resort

Kauai, Hawaii

57

Cams

1

Features

Tyke & Lava
G LIVE

Tyke & Lava

Wolf Conservation Center, New York

79

Cams

2

Features

Veronica & Sam
G LIVE

Veronica & Sam

Wolf Conservation Center, New York

30

Cams

2

Features

Charlotte & Jack
G LIVE

Charlotte & Jack

Wolf Conservation Center, New York

109

Cams

2

Features

Wolf Ambassadors
G LIVE

Wolf Ambassadors

Wolf Conservation Center, New York

68

Cams

1

Features

Trumpet & LightHawk
G LIVE

Trumpet & Lighthawk

Wolf Conservation Center, New York

144

Cams

2

Features

Rosa & Alleno
G LIVE

Rosa & Alleno

Wolf Conservation Center, New York

160

Cams

2

Features

Japanese Koi Pond
G LIVE

Japanese Koi Pond

San Diego, California

2,423

Cams

1

Features

UT Austin Falcon Cam
G LIVE

UT Austin Falcon Cam

Austin, Texas

2,355

Cams

1

Features

Nevada Cat Cam
G LIVE

Nevada Cat Cam

Reno, Nevada

27

Cams

1

Features

Squaw Valley USA
G LIVE

Squaw Valley USA

Lake Tahoe, California

247

Cams

1

Features

PA Peregrine Falcon Cam
G LIVE

PA Falcon Cam

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

2,280

Cams

4

Features

City of Loveland Osprey Cam
G LIVE

City of Loveland Osprey Cam

City of Loveland, Colorado

131

Cams

1

Features

Skidaway Osprey Nest
G LIVE

Skidaway Osprey Nest

Savannah, Georgia

4,409

Cams

3

Features

Squaw Valley KT-22
G LIVE

Squaw Valley KT-22

Olympic Valley, California

18

Cams

1

Features

Valentia & Diego
G LIVE

Valentia & Diego

Wolf Conservation Center, New York

524

Cams

2

Features

PA Game Elk Cam
G LIVE

PA Falcon Cam

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

22,052

Cams

4

Features

Tennessee Elk Cam
G LIVE

Tennessee Elk Cam

Hatfield Knob, Tennessee

369

Cams

2

Features

Blackwater Eagles
G LIVE

Blackwater Eagles

Cambridge, Maryland

1,457

Cams

2

Features

Live Malibu Surf Cam
G LIVE

Malibu Surf Cam

Malibu, California

1

Cams

1

Features

Carlsbad Beach
G LIVE

Carlsbad Beach

Carlsbad, California

29

Cams

1

Features

The Great Smoky Mountain Wheel
G LIVE

Great Smoky Mtn Wheel

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

6

Cams

1

Features

Reid Park Zoo Giraffe
G LIVE

Reid Park Zoo Giraffe

Tucson, Arizona

76

Cams

1

Features

3D Printer Cam
G LIVE

3D Printer Cam

Del Mar, California

13

Cams

1

Holy Cross Recreation Center
G LIVE

Holy Cross Rec Center

Worchester, Massachusetts

2

Cams

1

Features

Live Cross Country Ski Cam
G LIVE

Cross Country Ski Cam

Truckee, California

3

Cams

1

Features

Downhill Ski Resort Deck Cam
G LIVE

Downhill Ski Resort Deck

Truckee, California

4

Cams

1

Features

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Lift
G LIVE

Tahoe Donner Ski Lift

Truckee, California

4

Cams

1

Features

Belle & Rhett
G LIVE

Belle & Rhett

Wolf Conservation Center, New York

162

Cams

1

Features

Blackwater Osprey
G LIVE

Blackwater Osprey

Cambridge, Maryland

5,966

Cams

1

Features

Sea Isle City Beach Cam
G LIVE

Sea Isle City Beach Cam

Sea Isle City, New Jersey

0

Cams

1

Features

Friday Harbor
G LIVE

Friday Harbor

Friday Harbor, Washington

14

Cams

1

Features

Virginia Elk Cam
G LIVE

Virginia Elk Cam

Prater, Virginia

102

Cams

1

Hermosa Beach North
G LIVE

Hermosa Beach North

Hermosa Beach, California

15

Cams

1

Features

Gatlinburg Skyline Live Cam
G LIVE

Gatlinburg Skyline Cam

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

1

Cams

1

Features

Cheyenne Lake
G LIVE

Cheyenne Lake

Colorado Springs, Colorado

18

Cams

1

Features

PA Bear Den
G LIVE

PA Bear Den

Monroe County, Pennsylvania

21,002

Cams

1

Schooner Cove Green Cam
G LIVE

Schooner Cove Green Cam

Savannah, Georgia

2

Cams

1

Features

Syracuse Hawks
G LIVE

Syracuse Hawks

Syracuse, New York

1,146

Cams

3

Features

East Bay Resort
G LIVE

East Bay Resort

Turks & Caicos Islands

4

Cams

1

Features

Coeur d’Alene Center
G LIVE

Coeur d'Alene Center

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

187

Cams

1

Features

Coeur d’Alene South
G LIVE

Coeur d'Alene South

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

161

Cams

1

Features

Coeur d’Alene North
G LIVE

Coeur d'Alene North

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

1,062

Cams

1

Features

Smoky Mtns Skyline
G LIVE

Smoky Mtns Skyline

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

20

Cams

1

Features

Veterans Park
G LIVE

Veteran's Park

City of Lake Forest, California

1

Cams

1

Features

Dunrovin Ranch Cam
G LIVE

Dunrovin Ranch Cam

Lolo, Montana

1,901

Cams

1

Features

Wildlifers Feeder Cam
G LIVE

Wildlifers Feeder Cam

Refugio, Texas

8,443

Cams

1

Features

Critter Cam
G LIVE

Critter Cam

Tustin, California

2,412

Cams

1

Features

Eastern Screech Owl
G LIVE

Eastern Screech Owl

Grapevine, Texas

9,404

Cams

2

Features

Holden Beach
G LIVE

Holden Beach

Holden Beach, North Carolina

337

Cams

1

Features

Pelican Aviary Cam
G LIVE

Pelican Aviary Cam

Los Angeles, California

49

Cams

1

Features

SeaGull Condos Beach
G LIVE

Seagull Condos Beach

Port Aransas, Texas

1

Cams

1

Features

Utica Falcons
G LIVE

Utica Falcons

Utica, New York

285

Cams

5

Features

Del Mar Beach
G LIVE

Del Mar Beach

San Diego, California

52

Cams

1

Features

Happy Dog Daycare
G LIVE

Happy Dog Daycare

Sterling Heights, Michigan

96

Cams

2

AZGFD Bat Cam
G LIVE

AZGFD Bat Cam

Southeastern Arizona

129

Cams

1

Features

Del Mar North Beach
G LIVE

Del Mar North Beach

San Diego, California

89

Cams

1

Features

Seven Stars Resort
G LIVE

Seven Stars Resort

Turks & Caicos Islands

18

Cams

1

Features

Cat-Purr-Ccinos
G LIVE

Cat-Purr-Ccinos

Huntington, New York

13

Cams

1

The Abbey Resort
G LIVE

The Abbey Resort

Fontana, Wisconsin

44

Cams

1

Features

City of Oakland Park
G LIVE

City of Oakland Park

Oakland Park, Florida

17

Cams

1

Features

Maryland Waterfowl
G LIVE

Maryland Waterfowl

Cambridge, Maryland

350

Cams

1

Features

Enchanted Isle Resort
G LIVE

Enchanted Isle Resort

Hollywood Beach, Florida

15

Cams

1

Features

Point Roberts Marina
G LIVE

Point Roberts Marina

Point Roberts, Washington

100,194

Cams

1

Features

Sanibel Island Beach
G LIVE

Sanibel Island Beach

Sanibel, Florida

18

Cams

1

Features

Long Beach Harbor Live
G LIVE

Long Beach Harbor

Long Beach, California

20

Cams

1

Features

Dana Point Harbor
G LIVE

Dana Point Harbor

Dana Point, California

45

Cams

1

Features

Del Mar Beach 4K Cam
G LIVE

Del Mar Beach 4k

Del Mar, California

13

Cams

1

Features

Camp Roberts Eagles
G LIVE

Camp Roberts Eagles

San Miguel, CA

84

Cams

Costa Rica Surf Cam
G LIVE

Costa Rica Surf Cam

Moana Surf Resort, Costa Rica

21

Cams

1

Features

Schooner Cove Tee Cam
G LIVE

Schooner Cove Tee Cam

Savannah, GA

38

Cams

AZGFD Pupfish
G LIVE

AZGFD Pupfish

Mesa, Arizona

11

Cams

Magnific Rock Surf Cam
G LIVE

Magnific Rock Surf Cam

POPOYO, NICARAGUA

1

Cams

1

Condor Nest Cam
G LIVE

Condor Nest Cam

Big Sur, CA

1,306

Cams

El Porto Surf Cam Overlook
G LIVE

El Porto Surf Cam Overlook

Manhattan Beach, California

1

Cams

Chinquapin Lake Tahoe
G LIVE

Chinquapin Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe, CA

17

Cams

Torrey Pines Lodge
G LIVE

Torrey Pines Lodge

San Diego, CA

5

Cams

1

Features

City of Temecula
G LIVE

City of Temecula

Temecula, California

0

Cams

Tahoe City Commons
G LIVE

Tahoe City Commons

Tahoe City, California

13

Cams

1

Features

Tustin Overlook
G LIVE

Tustin Overlook

Tustin, CA

7

Cams

Island Inn Beach
G LIVE

Island Inn Beach

Sanibel Island, Florida

6,730

Cams

1

Features

The Home Course Golf Course
G LIVE

The Home Course Golf Course

DuPont, Washington

0

Cams

1

Features

Waterman’s Landing
G LIVE

Waterman’s Landing

North Lake Tahoe, CA

1

Cams

1

Features

Cardiff Reef Live Cam
G LIVE

Cardiff Reef Live Cam

San Diego, CA

16

Cams

Mountain Lodge Telluride
G LIVE

Mountain Lodge Telluride

Telluride, CO

18

Cams

1

Features

Fazeli Cellars
G LIVE

Fazeli Cellars

Temecula, CA

1

Cams

1

Features

DFW Airport
G LIVE

DFW Airport

Dallas, Texas

30

Cams

Big Bear City Airport
G LIVE

Big Bear City Airport

Big Bear City, CA

30

Cams

Reid Park Zoo Bears
G LIVE

Reid Park Zoo Bears

Tucson, Arizona

29

Cams

Del Mar Overlook
G LIVE

L'Auberge Del Mar

Del Mar, CA

18

Cams

1

Features

Historic Julian
G LIVE

Historic Julian

Julian, CA

13

Cams

1

Features

Bird Rehabilitation
G LIVE

Bird Rehabilitation

Fairfield, CA

53

Cams

River Ranch Lodge
G LIVE

River Ranch Lodge

Tahoe City, CA

27

Cams

Seashore On The Sand
G LIVE

Seashore On The Sand

Carlsbad, CA

426

Cams

Black-Footed Ferret 2
G LIVE

Black-Footed Ferret 2

Fort Collins, CO

18

Cams

Black-Footed Ferret 1
G LIVE

Black-Footed Ferret 1

Fort Collins, CO

6

Cams

Mission Mountains
G LIVE

Mission Mountains

Charlo, Montana

773

Cams

1

Features

Catamaran Bird Cam
G LIVE

Catamaran Bird Cam

San Diego, CA

21

Cams

Cobblestone Center
G LIVE

Cobblestone Center

Tahoe City, CA

7

Cams

1

Features

Water Tower Live Cam
G LIVE

Water Tower Live Cam

Alberta, Canada

8

Cams

1

Features

Monarch Beach Golf
G LIVE

Monarch Beach Golf

Dana Point, CA

1

Cams

Monarch Beach Resort
G LIVE

Monarch Beach Resort

Dana Point, CA

5

Cams

H.C. Construction
G LIVE

H.C. Construction

Worcester, MA

4

Cams

Holy Cross Linden Lane
G LIVE

Holy Cross Linden Lane

Worcester, MA

1

Cams

1

Features

H.C. Hogan Courtyard
G LIVE

H.C. Hogan Courtyard

Worcester, MA

2

Cams

Hotel Del North
G LIVE

Hotel Del Coronado

San Diego, CA

0

Cams

1

Features

Latus Realty Creek Cam
G LIVE

Latus Realty Creek Cam

Camp Hill, PA

12

Cams

Hotel Del Coronado
G LIVE

Hotel Del Coronado

San Diego, CA

11

Cams

St Ouen’s Bay
G LIVE

St Ouen’s Bay

Jersey, Channel Islands

1

Cams

Haven Hotel FJB
G LIVE

Haven Hotel FJB

Dorset, UK

14

Cams

Harbour Heights Hotel
G LIVE

Harbour Heights Hotel

Dorset, United Kingdom

15

Cams

Lake View
G LIVE

Lake View

Colorado Springs, CO

2

Cams

Cloud Camp
G LIVE

Cloud Camp

Colorado Springs, CO

13

Cams

Seven Falls
G LIVE

Seven Falls

Colorado Springs, CO

7

Cams

Seascape Beach Resort
G LIVE

Seascape Beach Resort

Aptos, CA

17

Cams

1

Features

London Bridge
G LIVE

London Bridge

Lake Havasu, AZ

45

Cams

Hermosa Beach & Pier
G LIVE

Hermosa Beach & Pier

Los Angeles County, CA

21

Cams

Hermosa Beach Live
G LIVE

Hermosa Beach Live

Los Angeles, CA

16

Cams

Catamaran Resort
G LIVE

Catamaran Resort

San Diego, CA

5

Cams

1

Features

Port of Monterey
G LIVE

Port of Monterey

Monterey, California

19

Cams

1

Features

Kings Beach - N. Lake Tahoe
G LIVE

Kings Beach - N. Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe, CA

7

Cams

1

Features

Huntington Beach Pier
G LIVE

Huntington Beach Pier

Huntington Beach, CA

10

Cams

1

Features

Topanga Surf Cam
G LIVE

Topanga Surf Cam

Malibu, CA

3

Cams

El Porto Surf Cam
G LIVE

El Porto Surf Cam

Manhattan Beach, CA

10

Cams

La Jolla Inn
G LIVE

La Jolla Inn

La Jolla, CA

5

Cams

Bahia Resort and Spa
G LIVE

Bahia Resort and Spa

San Diego, CA

3

Cams

1

Features

Gar Woods Grill & Pier
G LIVE

Gar Woods Grill & Pier

Carnelian Bay, CA

55,749

Cams

1

Features

Malibu Surf Cam
G LIVE

Malibu Surf Cam

Malibu Point, CA

9

Cams

Venice Beach Live
G LIVE

Venice Beach Live

Los Angeles, CA

16

Cams

Donner Lake Live Cam
G LIVE

Donner Lake Live Cam

Truckee, CA

12

Cams

Tickle Pink Inn
G LIVE

Tickle Pink Inn

Carmel By The Sea, California

40

Cams

1

Features

Sunset Surf Cam
G LIVE

Sunset Blvd. Surf Cam

Los Angeles, CA

20

Cams

1

Features

Etnies Skate Park
G LIVE

Etnies Skate Park

Lake Forest, CA

2

Cams

Pacific Terrace Hotel
G LIVE

Pacific Terrace Hotel

San Diego, CA

6

Cams

1

Features

Reid Park Zoo Elephant
G LIVE

Reid Park Zoo Elephant

Tucson, AZ

20

Cams

Reid Park Zoo Lion
G LIVE

Reid Park Zoo Lion

Tucson, AZ

112

Cams

Jake’s on the Lake
G LIVE

Jake’s on the Lake

Tahoe City, CA

9

Cams

1

Features

Torrance Beach & Surf
G LIVE

Torrance Beach & Surf

Torrance, CA

18

Cams

Elephant Exhibit Cam
G LIVE

Elephant Exhibit Cam

Tucson, AZ

41

Cams

Reid Park Zoo Lemur
G LIVE

Reid Park Zoo Lemur

Tucson, AZ

0

Cams

Cannery Row Live
G LIVE

Cannery Row Live

Monterey, CA

9

Cams

Manhattan Beach Pier
G LIVE

Manhattan Beach Pier

Los Angeles, CA

6

Cams

1

Features

Mourelatos Lake Shore Resort
G LIVE

Mourelatos Lake Shore Resort

Tahoe Vista, CA

1

Cams

Santa Monica Beach
G LIVE

Santa Monica Beach

Los Angeles County, CA

11

Cams

Truckee Airport Live
G LIVE

Truckee Airport

Truckee, CA

21

Cams

1

Features

South Lake Tahoe Live
G LIVE

Riva Grill - Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe, California

8

Cams

1

Features

North Lake Tahoe
G LIVE

North Lake Tahoe

Kings Beach, California

9

Cams

La Torre Golf Resort
G LIVE

La Torre Golf Resort

Roldan, Spain

5

Cams

Tahoe City Marina
G LIVE

Tahoe City Marina

Lake Tahoe, CA

3

Cams

Obexer’s Marina Lake Tahoe
G LIVE

Obexer’s Marina Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe, California

1

Cams

1

Features

Tahoe City Traffic Cam
G LIVE

Tahoe City Traffic Cam

Lake Tahoe, CA

2

Cams

1

Features

Sunnyside Resort Lake Tahoe
G LIVE

Sunnyside Resort

West Shore, Lake Tahoe, California

5

Cams

1

Features

AEF Update
View Highlight

Mrs. Jefferson & Isaiah

April 19, 2020

AEF Update

An update from American Eagle Foundation regarding Mrs. Jefferson and Isaiah.

Second Egg
View Highlight

Hanover Eagles - Chat

April 19, 2020

Second Egg

A second egg has been laid at the Hanover nest!

Nest Intruder
View Highlight

Hanover Eagles - Chat

March 04, 2020

Nest Intruder

On March 4, 2020,  an intruder arrived at the Hanover Bald Eagle Nest. In this clip, the parent eagle spots the intruder and defends the nest and egg. Based on the video...

Possible Second Egg
View Highlight

Hanover Eagles - Chat

February 17, 2020

Possible Second Egg

There has been much speculation as to whether or not Hanover's "Liberty" laid a second egg on 2/17/20. This video contains video clips from Feb. 17th between the hours...

First Egg
View Highlight

Hanover Eagles - Chat

February 13, 2020

First Egg

Hanover Bald Eagle female "Liberty" laid her first egg on February 13th at 6:02 pm EST.

Windy Exercising
View Highlight

Hanover Eagles - Chat

January 16, 2020

Windy Exercising

On January 16, 2020, Freedom and Liberty are caught "exercising" at the nest on an extremely windy day.

Pre-Season Clips
View Highlight

Farm Country Bald Eagles

November 15, 2019

Pre-Season Clips

HDOnTap is excited to announce a new Bald Eagle cam located on a Pennsylvania farm. Watch this short pre-season highlight video of the PA Farm Country Bald Eagle nest...

2019 Season Highlights
View Highlight

PA Falcon Cam

October 17, 2019

2019 Season Highlights

Highlights from the 2019 Rut Season for the Pennsylvania Game Commission Elk camera.

2019 Season Highlights
View Highlight

Severna Park Osprey

October 10, 2019

2019 Season Highlights

Highlights from the Severna Park Ospreys' 2019 nesting season.

 