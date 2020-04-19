Watch Live Cams
Mrs. Jefferson & Isaiah
April 19, 2020
AEF Update
An update from American Eagle Foundation regarding Mrs. Jefferson and Isaiah.
Hanover Eagles - Chat
April 19, 2020
Second Egg
A second egg has been laid at the Hanover nest!
Hanover Eagles - Chat
March 04, 2020
Nest Intruder
On March 4, 2020, an intruder arrived at the Hanover Bald Eagle Nest. In this clip, the parent eagle spots the intruder and defends the nest and egg. Based on the video...
Hanover Eagles - Chat
February 17, 2020
Possible Second Egg
There has been much speculation as to whether or not Hanover's "Liberty" laid a second egg on 2/17/20. This video contains video clips from Feb. 17th between the hours...
Hanover Eagles - Chat
February 13, 2020
First Egg
Hanover Bald Eagle female "Liberty" laid her first egg on February 13th at 6:02 pm EST.
Hanover Eagles - Chat
January 16, 2020
Windy Exercising
On January 16, 2020, Freedom and Liberty are caught "exercising" at the nest on an extremely windy day.
Farm Country Bald Eagles
November 15, 2019
Pre-Season Clips
HDOnTap is excited to announce a new Bald Eagle cam located on a Pennsylvania farm. Watch this short pre-season highlight video of the PA Farm Country Bald Eagle nest...
PA Falcon Cam
October 17, 2019
2019 Season Highlights
Highlights from the 2019 Rut Season for the Pennsylvania Game Commission Elk camera.
Severna Park Osprey
October 10, 2019
2019 Season Highlights
Highlights from the Severna Park Ospreys' 2019 nesting season.